BPSC To Give 10-year Age Relaxation To Already Qualified Teachers In Recruitment Drive

The Bihar Education Board will soon recruit teachers for over 1.78 lakh teaching posts in the state through an exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). As per the new recruitment rules, the candidate has to pass the BPSC exam to get selected. With this, the Bihar government has also announced the age relaxation for some candidates under this recruitment drive. The notification for the recruitment will be released soon on the official website of the BPSC—https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

The Bihar government has agreed to ease the age requirements for employment by up to 10 years. Employed, qualified teachers who have already completed the eligibility test will be granted this exemption. As a result, candidates who were concerned about crossing the recruitment age can also apply without any worries.

This decision came with the background of information that many employed teachers have already reached their maximum age. Thus, the government has decided to make the rules simpler in this circumstance. According to a government notification, teachers employed by Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies will have their maximum age restrictions relaxed. In this case, trained teachers who have already passed the Teacher Eligibility Test will receive a 10-year extension.

BPSC Teacher’s Recruitment Exam 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website of BPSC—https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage search for the Teacher’s Recruitment Link

Step 3: Carefully read the eligibility criteria and other important details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fee

Step 7: Download and save the application form

To know more about the exam pattern and syllabus of the exam, candidates are requested to visit the official website of Bihar’s Education Board regularly to stay updated.

Earlier, on May 2, the plan to hire 1.78 lakh teachers for the state’s primary, middle, and upper grades received approval from the Bihar Cabinet. The proposal to recruit 85,477 primary teachers, 1,745 middle school teachers, and 90,804 higher school teachers was accepted at the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.