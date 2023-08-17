BRABU BEd First-Year Result Declared, Know How to Check at brabu.net

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BRABU) has announced the results for B.Ed. first year session of 2022- 24. Candidates can download and access the results on the official website of University, brabu.net. The examinations took place from May 23 to May 30 in 2023.

BRABU B.ED. FIRST-YEAR SESSION 2022-24 RESULTS: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University at brabu.net.

Step 2- Visit the results section on the homepage and look for B.Ed. results section.

Step 3 - Click on the B.Ed. results like and then to get your results you need to enter your credentials. You need your roll number and registration number to get your results.

Step 4- Submit your credentials and then click on view results to check your results.

Step 5- Your B.Ed. result for the session 2022-24 will be on your screen.

Step 6- You can click on download to save the result or print it to get a hard copy for further use.

Students who appeared in the B.Ed. exams for this session can check the results directly on the website. To check the result a candidate will require there credentials such as roll number and registration number. Without this information, a candidate will not be able to check there result on the website. The exams for the B.Ed. first year were conducted in an offline mode at different centres in Bihar where students had to report as per the given timings.