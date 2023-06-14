Bride At 14, Mother At 18 And Then IPS Officer, The Inspirational Journey of N Ambika

N Ambika’s path to becoming an IPS officer was never simple. She had to leave school when she was 14 because she was married to a police officer, and by the time she was 18, she had given birth to two children.

Her aspiration to become an IPS officer was ignited during a visit to watch a Republic Day police parade with her husband. As she witnessed the reverence and esteem bestowed upon senior police personnel, a deep longing stirred within her. She confided in her husband, expressing her yearning for the same level of respect and honour.

Though delighted by her ambition, her partner attempted to rationalise the challenges ahead. He explained that achieving the coveted designation required not only passing the rigorous IPS exam but also completing a year of service.

Furthermore, she was a school dropout and already a mother of two children. Despite these obstacles, Ambika remained resolute. She firmly believed that if becoming an IPS officer was the path to earning the respect and honour she sought, she was willing to embrace it wholeheartedly.

N Ambika’s Journey

To pursue her dream of becoming an IPS officer, Ambika had to overcome various educational hurdles. As a school dropout, she first had to complete her 10th, 12th, and graduation through a distance learning program. Living in Dindigul, a town without a Civil Service Examination preparation centre, she made the decision to relocate to Chennai for further education.

Ambika’s journey toward success was greatly supported by her spouse. While she dedicated herself to preparing for the demanding IPS exam in Chennai, he took on the responsibility of looking after their children, ensuring they were well cared for during her absence. Their mutual support and understanding played a crucial role in Ambika’s accomplishments.

She attempted the civil service exam three times but failed each time. Her spouse then requested that she return; nevertheless, she requested one final chance and fortunately passed the mains, preliminary exams, and the interview on her fourth attempt. She finally accomplished her dream of becoming an IPS officer in 2008.

N Ambika’s Tips For Preparation