Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 to be Announced Today, Websites to Check

Odisha Board Class 10 results for 2023 will be released by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today, May 18. The Odisha board class 10 result 2023 will be released for roughly 5,85,730 students who took the matric exams in the state. The Odisha board Class 10 examinations 2023 were held from March 10 to March 17.

The online mark sheet for the BSE Odisha 10th result will be a provisional one, and students must pick up the official mark sheet from their respective schools shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can check their Class 10 matric results after they are released by visiting the following official websites:

— bseodisha.ac.in

— orissaresults.nic.in

— bseodisha.nic.in

Students who appeared in the 10th class examination of Odisha Board will also be able to check their result through SMS. To check the result, type 10th RESULT in the message box of your mobile and send it to 5676750.

Students will get information on the total number of students who passed, their passing percentage, and the list of top rankers once the results are made public. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects to pass the Odisha Board exam. If a candidate does not fulfill this requirement, they will be required to take supplementary examinations.

The overall passing rate for the Odisha board class 10 examination in 2022 was 90.55 per cent and a total of 5,85,730 students took the exam. This is lower than the pass percentage in 2021 which was at 97.89 per cent Out of the total students who have passed, girls have performed better than boys. As many as 92.37 per cent of girls who took the exams have passed it. More than 8000 students have got A1 grades or above 90 per cent marks.

Last year, the evaluation process was divided into three methods. The first method involved assessing students based on their scores in summative assessment-I and internal assessment. The second method considered the marks obtained in summative assessment-II and internal assessment. The third method involved evaluating students by giving 20 per cent weightage to internal assessment, 30 per cent to summative assessment-I, and 50 per cent to summative assessment-II. It is important for students to understand that their final marks were determined by considering the highest scores they obtained in any of the three methods mentioned above.