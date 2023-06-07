BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam From July 3, Check Syllabus

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will conduct class 10th Supplementary High School Certificate Exam (SHSC) 2023 exam from July 3, 2023. The board while announcing the Odisha board matric supplementary exam date also notified the syllabus. Students must note that BSE Odisha supplementary exams will be conducted as per the class 10 syllabus of 2022-23 session for all subjects.

As per media reports, the supplementary examination will continue till July 8, 2023. The detailed schedule of the examination will be released later, BSE president informed.

The Odisha board supplementary Class 10 exams will be conducted for a total of 80 marks. It will consist of both Multiple Choice Questions and subjective-type questions. The answers to the multiple choice questions will have to be marked in the OMR sheet and it will comprise 50 marks, while the 30 marks subjective type questions will have to be answered in the question cum answer booklet. The examination will have 100 per cent weightage for the final results of the students.

The Odisha board Class 10 result was announced on May 18. The pass percentage this year stands at 96.40 per cent. While the pass percentage among the boy students is 95.75 per cent, it is 97.05 per cent among the girl students.