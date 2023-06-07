Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam From July 3, Check Syllabus

BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam From July 3, Check Syllabus

Students must note that BSE Odisha supplementary exams will be conducted as per the class 10 syllabus of 2022-23 session for all subjects

Advertisement

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 09:48 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

As per media reports, the supplementary examination will continue till July 8, 2023 (Representative Image)
As per media reports, the supplementary examination will continue till July 8, 2023 (Representative Image)

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will conduct class 10th Supplementary High School Certificate Exam (SHSC) 2023 exam from July 3, 2023. The board while announcing the Odisha board matric supplementary exam date also notified the syllabus. Students must note that BSE Odisha supplementary exams will be conducted as per the class 10 syllabus of 2022-23 session for all subjects.

As per media reports, the supplementary examination will continue till July 8, 2023. The detailed schedule of the examination will be released later, BSE president informed.

The Odisha board supplementary Class 10 exams will be conducted for a total of 80 marks. It will consist of both Multiple Choice Questions and subjective-type questions. The answers to the multiple choice questions will have to be marked in the OMR sheet and it will comprise 50 marks, while the 30 marks subjective type questions will have to be answered in the question cum answer booklet. The examination will have 100 per cent weightage for the final results of the students.

Advertisement

The Odisha board Class 10 result was announced on May 18. The pass percentage this year stands at 96.40 per cent. While the pass percentage among the boy students is 95.75 per cent, it is 97.05 per cent among the girl students.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • As per date shared by the Odisha board, over 3,200 schools have recorded 100 per cent result in Class 10 Odisha result 2023. The students who failed the Odisha board matric exam and the students who skipped the Class 10th exam, will be able to sit for the supplementary examination. Odisha board class 10th supplementary exam result 2023 is likely to be declared in August 2023.

    As per media reports, the class 10 examination will be conducted annually, once a year. The BSE has also decided to introduce the half-yearly examination at the school level for which the board will provide question papers. For class 9 students, BSE will not conduct the examination, rather it will only provide question papers to the district education officers.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 09:48 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 09:48 IST
    Read More