BSE Odisha HSC 10th Results To Be Announced On May 18, At bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce class 10th board results on May 18, 2023 at 10 am. The development was notified by BSE President Ramashis Hazra. Students of Odisha Education Board can check their results through the official website of board - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students have to use their date of birth and examination roll number as the login credentials once the link of result is activated.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Results : How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the option ‘Result link of class 10th students’

Step 3: Select the link. This will open a new tab on the screen

Step 4: The link will ask for date of birth and examination number as login credentials. Mention the details

Step 5: The screen will display the result of class 10th Odisha Board students.

Step 6: It is advised to the students to download the file for future references.

It is requested to the Odisha Board students to keep their admit card handy. In case, they are unable to find admit card, students can contact school authorities to share the details with you. Candidates must receive a minimum of 33 percent in each subject to pass the exam. If anyone fail to do so, they will be required to take additional exams.

The results of the BSE Madhyama test 2023 and the Odisha Board open school exam will be made public on May 18, according to Odisha TV. The top-performer information, pass rate, and dates for the further exams will be revealed during the press conference on May 18, 2023. One can refer to the official website for further information.

The Board Examination for students of Odisha was held from March 10 and concluded on March 17. Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams. As part of the new exam pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).