BSE Odisha to do Away With 2 Summative Assessments, Bring Back Old Pattern for 10th Board Exams

In a major development, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has decided to revert to the annual examination pattern for Class 10 and 9 students of government-run high secondary schools across the state. The board has been conducting two summative examinations for these classes for the past two years following the COVID pandemic.

BSE President, Ramasish Hazra said, “Instead of two summative assessments, it has decided to go back to the old system of conducting a yearly exam from this academic session. The half-yearly examination will also be introduced in Class 10. The board will provide question papers, However, the board will only provide question papers to the district education officers for Class 9 students.

For class 9 students, BSE said it will not conduct the examination, rather it will only provide question papers to the district education officers. BSE also said that the burden on students will reduce after the adoption of a single annual examination.

“The state govt has decided to reintroduce old pattern reintroduces old pattern of the matric exam. it will reduce the burden and be helpful for us," a student said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the matriculation or HSC examination result on May 20. A total of 5,21,444 candidates had appeared in the annual state board examination for the year 2023, of which 5,12,460 successfully cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage stands at 96.19 per cent. This year the pass rate for girls is 97.05 per cent and the pass rate for boys is 95.75 per cent.

The performance of students in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts was the best, each scoring 97.99 per cent pass percentage, while Malkangari district was at the bottom with 92.68 per cent pass percentage. Of the total pass out, 2,58,827 students were girls and 2,53,633 were boys. The examination was held from March 10 to March 20, 2023, at 3218 centres across the state.