BSEB 10th Board Exams 2024: Dummy Registration Card Out, Apply for Correction by July 3

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 dummy registration card for the Bihar board matric exams 2024. Candidates can download BSEB class 10th dummy registration card from the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will have to key in the required login credentials at the website.

After downloading the BSEB 10th dummy registration card from the BSEB website candidates can check out if there are any errors. Students are allowed to make changes in their name, rectify any error in spelling in the name of their mother or father, can change their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subjects chosen for the matric exam, etc.

The Bihar board will also allow the students to rectify errors in the class 10th dummy registration cards. Students will have to inform the school heads of mistakes by July 3, 2023.

Advertisement

BSEB 10TH DUMMY REGISTRATION CARD 2024: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the website, ‘For Download Dummy Registration Card - Click Here.’

Step 3: Enter the requisite credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 10th dummy registration card

BSEB 10TH DUMMY REGISTRATION CARD 2024: HOW TO EDIT

Step 1: Visit the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Registration Card Correction’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Make the required changes