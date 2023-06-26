BSEB 10th Board Exams 2024: Last Date for Correction of Dummy Registration Cards Today

The last date for the correction of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) dummy registration card 2024 correction for the matric or class 10 exam is today, June 26. The respective BSEB schools can log in to the website to make the required corrections as asked by the students. Students are allowed to make changes in their name, rectify any error in spelling in the name of their mother or father, can change their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, and subjects chosen for the matric exam, etc

Students who applied for the class 10 board exams for next year can download the dummy registration cards from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. They need to log in using their roll number to be able to edit the required changes in the card.

Advertisement

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: How to Edit

Step 1: Visit the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Registration Card Correction’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Make the required changes

Step 5: Save and download the acknowledgment page for future use