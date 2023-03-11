BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be Released After March 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release class 10th (matric) and class 12th (inter) board exam results soon. Students who have appeared for this BSEB board exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had told in a press conference that the evaluation of class 12th answer sheets, which started on February 12, has ended on March 5. The evaluation of class 10th answer sheets, which started on March 1, will be completed by March 12. This means that students can expect the Bihar board matric and inter result anytime after March 12. The board will announce the exact date and time soon.

A total of 69,44,777 lakh answer sheets of Bihar board class 12th were evaluated while 96,63,774 lakh answer sheets of class 10th are being evaluated. A total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres were set up to check the answer sheets.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted from February 10 to 22 and BSEB Class 12th board exam was conducted from February 1 to 11. The answer keys of the objective-type questions asked in the Bihar Board Class 10th, and 12th examinations were released earlier. The last date for filing objections on the provisional answer key was March 10.

Meanwhile, the performance of Bihar board students in the last few years has been poor. If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66 per cent in 2016 and 50.12 per cent in 2017. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams.

