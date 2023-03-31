Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check BSEB Matric Result Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric or 10th result 2023 today, March 31. After it releases, students can check and download their BSEB 10th result on the official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam that was held from February 14 to February 22.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Apart from the official websites, which are, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter23.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, students can fill the form below to get their BSEB matric results directly at news18.com.

The exams were conducted in two shifts on all the specified days. Students awaiting the matric board results are requested to keep their admit cards ready as the results can be checked with the help of roll numbers/ roll codes and other details mentioned on the hall tickets.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Documents Needed

Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score. Further, once the result is out, students need to verify these details from the admit card.

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Bihar 10th result link, when activated on the homepage.

Step 3: Then login with BSEB roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Bihar board matric result.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future use or reference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

To check the BSEB matric exam marks via SMS, follow the below steps:

Step 1: First of all go to the message box of your mobile and type BIHAR 10 Roll Number.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once released.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option Bihar board and then select class 10 result

Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: How to Ensure Result is Error-free?

The BSEB matric result carries the name, school name, roll code, roll number, registration number, father’s name, subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, result status, and division.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Passing marks, compartment exam

Students will have to score at least 33 percent in each subject, (except language paper which has 30 percent qualifying marks) to pass the matric board exam. Those who are not happy with their Bihar board 10th result or scores can apply for scrutiny and get their answer sheets checked again. Students will have to pay a fee for scrutiny and the result after scrutiny will be considered final.

