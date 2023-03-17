Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE: Where and How to Check Score Card?

Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023 results, once they are released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result 2023 date and time would be announced soon as when, where Bihar Board Class 12 results would be released. The date, time, and most recent information on the BSEB class 12 board results will be available here. Students can also check all the latest updates about Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 here.

As per reports, BSEB officials had earlier assured that the board will announce the classes 10 and 12 results before any education board in the country. Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14.

Read all the Latest Education News here