BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Registration For Scrutiny, Compartment Exam to Begin Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the online registration process for scrutiny of answer sheets and compartment exams of intermediate or class 12 today, March 23. Students, who are not satisfied with their final board exam scores, can apply for the scrutiny or compartment exam on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The application process for the compartment exam will conclude on March 27. While the process for re-checking of answer sheets will end on March 29. BSEB will announce the compartment examination dates soon and the results for the compartment exam will be released by May 31. The Bihar board class 12 examination results were announced on March 21. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.70 per cent.

Also read| Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Daughters of Auto Driver, Farmer Tops BSEB Class 12 Exam

Advertisement

Bihar Board Inter Results 2023: How to apply for scrutiny, compartment exams

Step 1: Go to BSEB’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the Bihar 12th scrutiny/compartment Exam 2023 application link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the required details in the link provided.

Step 4: Then select the respective subject for re-evaluation or compartment exam.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission link.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future use.

Read| Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result to be Declared Soon

A total of 13,18,227 students had registered for the class 12 exams of the Bihar board this year, out of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. As per official information, 10,51,948 students cleared the intermediate exam.

Advertisement

Ayushi Nandan ranked first in the science stream of the Bihar board Class 12 exams with 474 marks, the arts stream topper is Punea’s Mohaddesa, who secured 475 marks. The Bihar board inter exams of the commerce stream were topped by Rajnish Kumar Pathak and Soumya Sharma with 475 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here