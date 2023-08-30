Bihar Board Reduces Number of School Holidays, Issues Clarification on Minimum Attendance Rule

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised government school holidays between August 28 and December 31. The board has reduced the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11. Schools have to follow a total of 220 working days. The education department has taken the step to ensure the same.

The Bihar education department head, KK Pathak has cancelled several school holidays including Raksha Bandhan, Haritalika Vrat Teej, Vishwakarma Puja, Janmashtami, Bhai Dooj, as well as Guru Nanak Jayanti, reported ANI. Further, schools remain closed for six days during Durga Puja which has now been reduced to three.

Further, the board has issued a clarification on the minimum attendance criteria. To appear in the BSEB class 12 or intermediate exam, a minimum of 75 per cent attendance is required in both classes 11 and 12. For class 10 or matric, 75 per cent attendance is required in both classes 9 and 10. The board has clarified that this 75 per cent requirement is not combined and students have to follow the rule in each class.

Advertisement

From the first day of commencement of classes till the time of final exams, students of class 11 must have at least 75 per cent of attendance else he or she will not be allowed to sit in the final exam, the board added. This same criterion will be applied to class 9 students too. The board has issued an official notice regarding this on its X (former Twitter) account.