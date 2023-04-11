BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 10 scrutiny registration process, which was supposed to end on April 10. Now, according to the official notification, the last date to register for the scrutiny process is April 12. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can register for the process by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

The Bihar Board declared the Class 10th exam results on March 31. BSEB will conduct the re-evaluation or re-checking of Class 10 answer sheets for students who are unhappy with their results or failed to secure the minimum passing marks. For the BSEB 10th scrutiny process, students will have to apply via online mode with the help of the respective school heads by using the registered school login ID and password. It is to be noted that students will have to pay a certain amount to apply for scrutiny for every subject.

Advertisement

After re-evaluating the answers given by students, the Bihar Board releases the updated scores, if any changes are found. On the other hand, candidates who have failed in more than two or more subjects in the BSEB Class 10 exam this year can appear for the compartment exam.

BSEB Class 10th Results 2023: Steps to Register for Scrutiny

Step 1: Go to BSEB’s official website at biharboardonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘BSEB 10th scrutiny’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your username, and password and click on register now.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the form and pay the fees. Submit the form.

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference.

Advertisement

A total of 16,10,657 students appeared for the matric examination this year, out of which 8,19,737 were girls and 7,90,920 were boys. The overall pass percentage of students stood at 81.04 per cent in 2023. The Education Board of Bihar conducted the Class 10 exams from February 14 to February 22.

Read all the Latest Education News here