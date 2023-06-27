BSEB Class 11, 12 Selection List 2023 Released At ofssbihar.in, Know How To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the first selection list of Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2023. The authority has also released colleges and district wise cut off separately for science, arts and commerce. To check the results and cut off, candidates have to visit the official website ofssbihar.in. Applicants have to use their application number and password, they set during the time of registration, as the credentials to login.

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official portal, ofssbihar.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards the ‘student portal’ link and select once found.

Step 3- The newly appeared screen will ask for login credentials- password and application number.

Step 4- Correctly mention the same and re- verify before selecting the submitting option.

Step 5- The OFSS first selection list will appear on the screen. Candidates can also save and download the same for future references.

These are the list of documents an eligible candidate has to take for Intermediate admissions:

-Marksheet of 10th

-Original or provisional certificate of class 10th

-School Leaving Certificate

-Character and Migration certificates

-Passport sized colourful pictures at least 4