BSEB Class 12 Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Deadline Extended Till June 23

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for making corrections to the BSEB Class 12 dummy registration card 2024. As per the latest update, the last date to make the required corrections in the BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024 is Friday, June 23. The corrections in the Class 12 annual exam registration card can be done by visiting the official website at seniorsecondary. biharboardonline.com. Earlier, the last date to make changes was till June 16.

The concerned heads of the educational institutes will download the dummy admit card via their user ID and password. After which, it will be given to students. Candidates are advised to double-check all the information on the 12th dummy registration card and make the necessary changes within the allotted time.

The Bihar board via a tweet informed that corrections in the dummy registration card 2024 can be made in several fields. The fields include candidates’ names, students’ photos, date of birth, nationality, gender, caste, religion, and subjects along with parents’ names.

BSEB 12th dummy registration card 2024: Steps to Edit

Step 1: Go to BSEB’s official website at seniorsecondary. biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) dummy registration card 2024’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the school code, father’s name and date of birth (DoB) in the required space.

Step 4: Then click on the correction link and make the required changes in the BSEB 12th dummy application form.