BSEB Class 12 Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Released, How To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Class 12th supplementary exam answer key 2023. Students can download their answer key from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In case of any discrepancies, students can raise objections against the provisional answer key until May 17, 4 PM.

The Bihar Inter compartment answer key will comprise details such as the name of the subject, question number and the answer. While downloading the answer key, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number on the login window. After examining the challenges raised by candidates – the Bihar Board will release the final answer key and result of the BSEB 12th Supplementary Exam.

This year, students who failed to clear one or two subjects in the BSEB Intermediate exam were given another opportunity to appear for the Class 12 compartment test. The Bihar Board conducted the Class 12 Compartment Exams 2023 between April 26 and May 8 in pen and paper mode. Reports suggest that the board is expected to release the BSEB 12th Supplementary Result by May 31.

BSEB 12th Supplementary Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official site - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Inter Compartment cum Special Exams 2023 - Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: A PDF file will open; students must go through the responses on the answer sheet.

Step 4: Candidates can raise objections if required.

Step 5: Pay the objection fees, if any, and submit the form as directed.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

More than 16 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board matric exams this year, which were administered from February 14 to February 22. The BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 was announced on March 21. This year, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Bihar Board exam. Out of which, 10,91,948 candidates passed the BSEB Intermediate examination. According to reports, there were about 5,13,222 students who secured the first division, around 4,87,223 candidates passed with the second division and approximately 91,503 in the third division.