BSEB ITI Language Exam 2023 Result Released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, How to Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam result. The Hindi and English language exam result has been released today, July 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board ITHSLL examination can download the results from the official website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by entering their roll code, exam roll number, and date of birth. BSEB informed about releasing of the results through a tweet today.

Bihar Board ITI Language Exam Result: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “View/Print web copy of Result Card Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023"

Step 3: A new page will open up on the screen

Step 4: Candidates should key in their roll number, roll code and date of birth

Step 5: Post submitting details, result will open up on screen

Step 6: Go through the same and download it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference