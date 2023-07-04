BSEB Releases BElEd Admit Card At secondary.biharboardonline.com; How To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the admit cards for the Bihar Diploma in elementary education 2023. The hall tickets are released for the first and second year students at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who have registered themselves for the examination can download hall tickets by using their username and password created during registration.

BElEd Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2- On the right hand side, under important links section select ‘Final Admit Card : D.El.Ed. Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023’

Step 3- Candidates have to then select the link which mentions ‘Online Registration 2022-2024 For Diploma in Elementary Education ( F to F)’

Step 4- The new tab will ask for username and password.

Step 5- Select the Login option after verifying the details.

Step 6- The admit card will open on the screen and students have to download the hall ticket. No candidate will enter the examination hall without BElEd admit card.