Haryana BSEH Begins Class 12 Supplementary Exam Rechecking, Revaluation

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has begun the rechecking and revaluation process for the Class 12 senior secondary compartment result 2023. Students in the BSEH senior secondary curriculum (academic and open) who have scored more than 90% in any subject may now apply for the re-evaluation of their answer books. Re-evaluation and rechecking options are only available if an answer book is available with the Board.

According to BSEH, if the answer book is unavailable for whatever reason, only the candidate’s prior marks on his or her original marks sheet will be taken into account. The board is not required to reevaluate and recheck in such a situation, it was added. The student’s bank account will receive the reimbursement of the fee in such circumstances.

By August 31, applications and fees for rechecking can only be submitted online. The cost for rechecking the HBSE senior secondary exam paper from July 2023 is Rs 250 every answer book, while the cost for reevaluating the assessment paper is Rs 1,000 per answer book. Any rise in a subject’s score, even if it’s only by one mark, will be added to the subject’s overall grade.