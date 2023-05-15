HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, at DigiLocker

The Haryana Board or HBSE will release the results of class 12th students today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website at bseh.org. This year more than 5 lakh students appeared for the examination. Using roll number and date of birth as login credentials, students can access their results.

HBSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar will be present at the press conference. To qualify for the examination, a student must secure 33 per cent marks in each subject for both theory and practical. The board has opened up a plethora of ways through which students can access their class 12 results.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12th result links available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

To get the Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA MOBILE APP

Students will be able to check their results through the BSEH mobile app or the Board of School Education Haryana app. The need to follow to below steps-

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Type and install ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill in the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 12TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE class 12th

Step 6: Choose the HBSE class 12th exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.