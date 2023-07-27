BSF Admit Cards Released for Group B, C Posts at bsf.gov.in, How to Download

The Border Security Force (BSF) issued the admit card for several direct recruitment exams 2023 on July 26. Candidates who are going to appear for the exams for group B and group C posts can download their admit card from the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in. To retrieve the hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their BSF roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. Through this recruitment drive, Border Security Force plans to fill up a total of 281 vacancies.

According to the schedule, the phase 1 written exam which is a computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on August 6. The exam will be held in three shifts; the first shift is from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, the second shift is scheduled from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and the third shift will take place from 4.30 PM to 6 PM.

Advertisement

“Mock Test Link for practice purpose only has also been made live on 25.07.2023 to familiarize the candidate(s) with the process of Computer Based Test. Candidate(s) can understand various processes of Computer Based Test with this mock test," read the official notice.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

BSF Head Constable: 135

BSF Constable: 130

BSF Sub Inspector (SI): 16

BSF Group B and C Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to Border Security Force’s official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says - “Downloaded Admit card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023"

Advertisement

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details (Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha code) and click on submit.

Step 4: The BSF Group B and C hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.