BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications Open for 247 Constable Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 81,100

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from male and female candidates for Head Constable posts in its communication wing. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The online registration process will start on April 22 and end on May 12.

Through this recruitment drive, BSF aims to fill up a total of 247 openings. Out of the total, 217 vacancies are for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 for Head Constables (Radio Mechanic) in the Border Security Force’s communication set-up.

BSF HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Advertisement

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 25 years as on May 12. The upper age requirement has been relaxed for the reserved category aspirants.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for the BSF Head Constable post should have passed their Class 12 with 60 per cent aggregate marks in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) or Matriculation with a two-year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit BSF’s recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the registration section.

Step 3: Search for the notification link that reads – ‘BSF RO/RM Recruitment 2023’.

Step 4: Then click on Apply.

Step 5: As the new window opens, fill up the recruitment form as directed.

Advertisement

Step 6: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee. Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Take a printout of the BSF application form for future reference.

BSF HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023: APPLICATION FEE

Advertisement

The General, OBC and EWS category candidates need to deposit Rs 100 as an examination fee along with Rs 47.20 as a service charge. Those from the SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen along with women candidates have been exempted from payment of examination fee.

BSF HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023: SALARY

Selected candidates will receive a pay matrix level – 4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission) along with other special allowances for central government employees.

Read all the Latest Education News here