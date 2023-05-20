BSSC Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date, Steps To Apply

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has unveiled a promising employment prospect for aspiring candidates seeking government jobs. Through the latest BSSC Recruitment 2023 drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 232 vacancies for stenographer positions. This opportunity has generated significant interest among job seekers, who can submit their applications through the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment process primarily focuses on filling 225 stenographer posts and 7 stenographer instructor posts within the Bihar Government. Candidates applying for these positions should be aware that the selection procedure involves a written examination, conducted by the commission in objective mode, followed by a skill test to evaluate their proficiency in stenography.

Key Dates for BSSC Recruitment

The online application process commenced on May 15 and will conclude on June 14. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications promptly within this time frame to ensure their eligibility for consideration.

Vacancies for BSSC Bharti:

The BSSC Bharti initiative seeks to fill a total of 232 positions, categorised as follows:

Stenographer: 225 vacancies

Stenographer Instructor: 7 vacancies

Educational Qualifications for BSSC Recruitment

To be eligible for the stenographer role, candidates must have successfully completed their 12th grade education from a recognized board or institution. Meanwhile, for the stenographer instructor position, candidates should possess a two-year ITI/Diploma qualification, along with a Steno NCVT/SCVT certificate.

Age Limit for BSSC Bharti:

Age Criteria for Applicants

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age:

UR (Male): 37 years

UR (Female): 40 years

BC/EBC (Male/Female): 40 years

SC/ST (Male/Female): 42 years

Selection Process for BSSC Recruitment:

The BSSC selection process entails the following stages:

Written Examination: Candidates will undergo a written examination, designed in objective mode, to assess their knowledge and skills.

Stenography Test: Qualified candidates from the written examination will proceed to a stenography test, evaluating their stenographic abilities.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will have their documents verified to ensure their eligibility and authenticity.

Medical Examination: Finally, candidates will undergo a medical examination to ensure their physical fitness for the respective positions.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to refer to the official notification and access the application link for BSSC Recruitment 2023 to gather comprehensive information and initiate the application process.