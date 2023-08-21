CAG Releases Application for 1700+ Administrative Assistant Posts

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has released the application form on its official website for the recruitment of over 1700 vacant posts of Administrative Assistant in CAG. The application process for the recruitment began on August 17 and the last date for applying will be September 17, 2023. As per the information, the total number of vacancies is 1773 for the post of Administrative Assistant for which forms are being filled. The forms will be filled completely through online mode by visiting the official website of CAG.

Here are the steps on how to apply for the CAG recruitment program :-

Advertisement

Visit the official website of CAG at https://cag.gov.in/en.

Then go to the homepage of the website.

Click on the CAG Recruitment Section on the Homepage.

You will see an ‘Apply Online’ box, click on it.

Enter your valid credentials and the required details.

Submit the documents which the application form requires.

Click on the ‘Submit’ tab and submit your form.

Download it and take a printout of it to keep in a hard copy for further use.

Here is the Eligibility Criteria to apply for the post of Administrative Assistant:-

The candidates who are above the age of 18 and do not exceed the age of 25 are eligible for this post and can apply. However, those who are from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the age limit.

An individual who wants to apply for the post of Administrative Assistant must have a Bachelor’s degree from a certified and recognized university and the degree can be in any field of interest.

Advertisement

The candidate should have basic knowledge of Computers and should be able to work on them.

The Candidates who are interested should have a certificate in the CCC course from NIELIT.