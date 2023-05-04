Calcutta University Announces 5th Semester BA, BSc Results, How to Download

The University of Calcutta has released the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) semester - V (honours / general / major) (under CBCS) examination results 2022. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at wbresults.nic.in. They will have to enter their 12-digit roll number on the official portal to access the results. The official websites where candidates can download their BA and BSc semester V results are wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com.

“College wise Gazette and Grade sheet will be handed over to the authorised Representatives of all the affiliated colleges on 10-05-2023 from 1-30 P.M. from the Result (Major) and Computer Cell-I Section," read the official notice.

After receiving the college-wise gazette and grade sheet, students are requested to check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any errors, candidates are advised to inform the concerned department or individual immediately.

Calcutta University Semester V Results: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the BA or BSc Semester V 2023 result link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the 12-digit roll number without the hyphen and captcha code.

Step 4: The BA/BSc Semester V result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results properly and download them.

Step 6: Take a printout of the semester V result for future reference.

The Calcutta University semester-wise exam is conducted twice a year. The varsity had declared the BA and BSc part I, II (honours/general/major), and BCom part I and II exams results in February. Neither National Informatics Centre (NIC) nor the council, board, university, institution is responsible for any unplanned error or mistake that may have occurred in the result being published on the net, informs the CU website.

Additionally, the results being published on the net are for immediate information to the candidates. It is to be noted that these online results cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Further, the respective council, institution, board, and university have provided the data and intimated for publication.

