Cambridge International Declares IGCSE March 2023 Exam Series Results

Cambridge International has released the examination results for its March 2023 exam series for the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) and Cambridge International AS & A- Level. The March series is widely recognised among Indian students since it helps them make it through their university application deadlines.

The Cambridge Pathway curriculum provides three test series options each year including more than 70 courses at Cambridge IGCSE and more than 55 subjects at Cambridge International AS & A -Level. Over 650 schools in India choose Cambridge programmes and diplomas due to their flexibility and range of options.

STEM-related subjects have seen a six per cent rise in admissions, totalling over 25,539, indicating that students in India continue to be interested in these fields, the board said. The March 2023 exam series achieved exceptional results for Cambridge International students in India, with 65,157 entries received from 379 schools across the country, it added.

Cambridge IGCSE increased by five per cent, and Cambridge International AS & A- Level increased by 12 per cent, with over 47,800 entries for the year 2022-23 in comparison with 45,000 entries last year, and Cambridge International AS & A- Level increased by 12 per cent, with 15,600 entries for the year 2022-23 compared to 13,833 entries last year, the board said.

Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director of South Asia for Cambridge International, said, “Our results this year are outstanding. It really has been a team effort: students, teachers, support staff, and parents have worked together brilliantly to produce a set of results that we can all be proud of. The students can move on to the next stage of their journey with their heads held high. Congratulations to all!"

The most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects were Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English, and Biology, whereas the most popular Cambridge International AS and A -Level courses were Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, and Business. Cambridge students around the country will now be able to apply for admission to universities and colleges in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, including the University of Cambridge.