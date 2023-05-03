Can IAS Officers Change Their Cadre After Marriage? Check Rules

Becoming an IAS officer through the UPSC exam is no easy feat but the real challenge begins with the rigorous training that follows. Once the training is complete, the officers are allocated to different cadres across the country, depending on vacancies and various other factors. It’s rare for an IAS or IPS officer to be appointed in their home cadre, as the allocation is based on merit and the needs of the service. For IAS officers, finding a partner within the service is not uncommon. And after marriage, the path for these couples may become a bit easier, as there is a provision for IAS officers to change their cadre to be with their spouse.

IAS officers must apply for a transfer to their spouse’s cadre, but ultimately, the decision rests with the government. Additionally, officers must meet certain eligibility criteria to be considered for a transfer.

If an IAS officer wishes to request an inter-cadre transfer after marriage to be with their spouse, there are certain steps and conditions to consider. One important factor to keep in mind is that the cadre in question must be able to accommodate the officer.

In situations where neither of the cadres of the IAS officer and their spouse can accommodate one of them, the government may consider a third option for posting. This could involve a transfer to a different cadre altogether. Cadre transfers to be with a spouse are only possible if both individuals are IAS officers. If an IAS officer marries someone who is a Central/State/PSU employee, then they will not be eligible for such transfers.

In some exceptional cases, IAS officers may be allowed to request a cadre change due to extreme difficulty or other extraordinary circumstances. However, it’s important to note that transfers to one’s home cadre are generally not available, even in such cases. The government may choose to transfer IAS officers to different cadres based on their service requirements. An officer can be appointed in their home cadre but only after completing a minimum of 9 years of service.

The authority to approve inter-cadre transfers based on marriage has been delegated to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This delegation is intended to streamline the process of transfers and make it more efficient. In cases where both husband and wife belong to different All India Services, with one of them being an IAS officer, the transfer request will be processed by DoPT. However, if one of the officers is an IPS and the other is from the Indian Forest Service (IFS), then the transfer request will be considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

