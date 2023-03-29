Career Wise: A Guide to Becoming a Graphic Designer, Job Description and Salary

There has been a lot of change in the field of graphic design in the last few years. Now people hire graphic designers for every small and big creative aspect of their companies. Graphic designers are required to prepare ads, banners, etc. for them through their creative skills and a new approach. They use various software to make websites, media, advertisements, books, posters, logos, etc. attractive. There are immense possibilities in this field these days.

Candidates can go for degree or diploma courses to opt for a career in the field of graphic design. Know the job descriptions of graphic designers at various levels and salary expectations:

Creative Director - As the head of the design team, the creative director is responsible for managing and directing the creative process. The salary package of a creative director in India is around Rs 25 lakh per annum.

Art Director - They are responsible for the overall look of a project. Generally, they work closely with the creative director. The average salary of an art director in India is Rs 12 lakhs per annum.

Senior Graphic Designer – These are experienced graphic designers who create visual designs that meet the client’s specifications. He leads the team of junior designers. The average salary of a senior graphic designer in India ranges from Rs 5.5 lakhs to 10 lakhs per annum.

UI / UX Designer – UI / UX designers work to create user interfaces for websites, mobile applications, and other digital platforms. For this, they use different types of design tools and techniques. Their average salary in India is Rs 9.5 lakh per annum.

Motion Graphic Designer - Motion graphic designers create animated graphics and visual effects for video and film projects. For this, they take the help of different types of software tools. Their average salary in India is Rs 4.5 lakhs per annum.

Packaging Designer - Packaging designers create visual design and packaging material for the product. Design tools and techniques are used for this. Their average salary in India is Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

Web Designer - Web designers create the visual design and layout of a website using a variety of design tools and techniques. The average salary of a web designer at the entry-level in India is Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

Graphic Design Manager - Graphic design managers manage the entire team of designers. They guide the design process and junior designers. The average salary for a graphic design manager in India is Rs 12 lakh per annum.

