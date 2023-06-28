Career Wise: From Scientist to Officer, Scope of Studying BSc Agriculture in India

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

BSc Agriculture is an undergraduate programme that focuses on the study of agricultural sciences, covering various aspects such as crop production, soil management, plant breeding, animal husbandry, and agricultural economics. It equips students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector and address the challenges in food production.

BSc Agriculture offers a wide scope of opportunities in various sectors, including government, private industry, research, entrepreneurship, and international organisations. It prepares graduates to address the challenges of the agricultural sector, contribute to sustainable development, and positively impact food production and rural livelihoods.

Eligibility Criteria

To pursue a BSc in Agriculture in India, candidates typically need to meet the following eligibility criteria:

— Completion of 10+2 education in the science stream (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Agriculture) from a recognized educational board.

— Minimum aggregate marks required may vary across institutions. Some institutions may also conduct entrance exams for admission to their BSc Agriculture programmes.

Job roles, Career Opportunities

Agricultural Officer: As an agricultural officer, you can work in government departments, agricultural universities, and research organizations. Your responsibilities may include implementing agricultural policies, providing technical guidance to farmers, conducting research, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Agricultural Scientist: With a focus on research and development, you can work as an agricultural scientist in various organizations, including government research institutes, agricultural universities, and private research firms. Your role involves conducting experiments, analyzing data, and developing new agricultural technologies and practices.

Farm Manager: As a farm manager, you can oversee agricultural operations on a farm. This includes managing crop production, livestock rearing, farm machinery, and farm workers. You may work on your own farm or be employed by agricultural enterprises.

Agribusiness Manager: With an understanding of agriculture and business management, you can work in agribusiness companies involved in areas such as crop production, seed and fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, agricultural machinery, and farm inputs. Your role may involve marketing, sales, supply chain management, or business development.

Agricultural Consultant: As an agricultural consultant, you can provide advisory services to farmers, agribusinesses, or government agencies. You would offer expert guidance on crop selection, soil management, pest control, irrigation, and other aspects of agricultural production.

Rural Development Officer: With a focus on rural development, you can work in government or non-governmental organizations to implement programmes that enhance agricultural practices, promote sustainable livelihoods, and improve the socio-economic conditions of rural communities.

Agricultural Entrepreneur: BSc Agriculture equips you with the knowledge and skills to start your own agricultural enterprise. You can establish a farm, engage in organic farming, agro-processing, or start an agricultural consulting firm.

Agricultural Journalist: If you have a flair for writing and communication, you can work as an agricultural journalist. You would report on agricultural developments, write articles, create content for agricultural magazines or websites, and educate the public about the latest trends in agriculture.

Agricultural Extension Officer: As an extension officer, you would work with farmers to disseminate information on modern agricultural practices, government schemes, and technological advancements. You would provide training, conduct workshops, and facilitate the adoption of improved farming techniques.

Agricultural Sales Representative: In this role, you would represent agribusiness companies and sell agricultural products, such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and machinery, to farmers. You would need to have strong knowledge of agricultural products and be able to build relationships with customers.

Research Associate: With a higher degree in Agriculture, you can work as a research associate in research projects, assisting senior researchers in data collection, analysis, and experimentation. This role often exists in research institutions, agricultural universities, and private research organisations.

Salary expectations

The salary expectations for BSc Agriculture graduates may vary depending on factors such as job role, experience, location, and the type of organisation. However, to provide a general idea, fresh graduates in entry-level positions can expect a salary range of approximately Rs 2.5 to 5 lakhs per annum. With experience and specialization, salaries can increase significantly, especially in higher-level positions and in the private sector.