Career Wise: How to Build a Career in Criminology? Know Eligibility, Job Opportunities

Crime is a global phenomenon that affects every member of society at some point, costing us an estimated $1.7 trillion per year and contributing to long-term physical and physiological harms incurred by crime victims and their families, as well as lower quality of life. Certain criminal activities such as terrorism, organised crime and cybercrime are among the biggest threats to international security.

A number of dedicated criminology departments/schools offer interdisciplinary expertise in criminological analysis, applied psychology, policing, community justice, penology, risk, security and international and comparative criminal justice. They are usually also home to courses and research in the fields of criminology, criminal justice, economic crime, forensics, criminal psychology, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and others.

Eligibility criteria to study Criminology

There are a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses covering a number of subject areas in the field of criminology. While the criteria across institutions may differ, there are some basic checks that students can run before they apply. Indian students keen to pursue undergraduate degree programmes in criminology need to clear class 12. For admission into postgraduate degree programmes prospective students generally need to have a bachelor’s degree with at least second class honours in order to be considered.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that students must have a sufficient level of English language proficiency. For students from India an overall score of 75 per cent or above in English in class 12 or alternatively, an acceptable IELTS score, is required.

Job opportunities

Securing a career in criminology and related fields (such as security, international criminal justice, forensic studies, economic crime, etc) could not be more timely, as there are a few prestigious educational institutions offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses in the criminal justice sector.

The latest figures suggest that a vocation in the diverse field of criminology is a rapidly emerging career in India and abroad. Understanding criminal behaviour and tackling the causes and effects of crime offers a rewarding option for those who are passionate about serving their communities.

Upon completion of a course in criminology or related fields, students can opt for jobs in various government agencies, courts, prisons, police, forensic departments, crime laboratories and private organisations. There is also the option of becoming an academic in a college or university or becoming a legal professional in NGOs and non-profit social service organisations.

For those already working in the field of criminal justice, obtaining a postgraduate degree will allow a practitioner to pursue a higher-level role, or to break into a different area of the discipline. Getting a postgraduate degree in International Criminal Justice will prepare the graduate for a role with international policing and justice organisations, such as Interpol or the International Office of Migration.

If a graduate is yet to embark on a career in criminal justice, they will gain the knowledge and advanced research problem-solving skills one needs to stand out to employers and contribute positively to justice system reform on an international level. Some criminology graduates have pursued the roles of intelligence operator, investigator, security and intelligence analyst, interventions worker, probation service officer, counter fraud speciation, and crime prevention worker.

Graduates with criminology degrees are most likely to find numerous work opportunities in different sectors. In the UK, the salary range can be anywhere between £25,000 and £45,000 per year, depending on employer and education, whereas in India, the salary range is reportedly between Rs 11,50,000 LPA (Mumbai) to Rs 15,00,000 LPA (Bangalore), depending on geographic location.

Schools strongly support and guide students to consider holistic development. Thus, they encourage participation in extracurricular activities, including placements, volunteering and societies to ensure our students graduate with the experience and skills that employers look for.

The global economy, yet, needs more than just a degree – institutions, companies and organisations seek qualified candidates who are aware, conscious and able to contribute to the community effectively and positively. Studying for a university degree is critical but no longer sufficient to guarantee job security amidst an increasingly fierce job market, and students wishing to pursue a career in this as well as any other sector would need leadership, organisation, responsibility, communication, and initiative skills.

— Written by Dr Leah Fox Dawson, Associate Head (Global Engagement), School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Portsmouth

