Career Wise: Scope Of Hotel Management Courses In India, Degree, Colleges, Jobs Roles

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Hotel management jobs in India suffered a hit during Covid pandemic. But now, the hospitality sector has boomed again and many students after class 12th aim to successfully complete a course in hotel management. With globalisation and the rise in the tourism sector especially after the pandemic, hotel management has become one of the fastest-growing sectors of our country. This article will help hotel management aspirants and job seekers to get a guide on how they can begin their careers in the hospitality sector.

Advertisement

How is hotel management as a career option?

The subject offers diversity and creativity to the students with some international-level perks and benefits if they land in a perfectly structured organisation. During the job, an employee will get exposure, meet different people, and know their culture and food habits. One of the driving factors in the industry is practical experience rather than theoretical knowledge. Knowledge of soft skills is also important in the industry.

Also read| Career Wise: From Wine Taster to Body Paint Artist, Unconventional Career Options That Can Pay You High Salary

Advertisement

Skills required for a successful career in hotel management

— Superior communication abilities

— Personality traits

— Leadership qualities

— Discipline

— Originality and creativity

— Flexibility and patience

— Potential for solving issues

— Strong organisational abilities

Eligibility & Courses after class 12th for hotel management

A student interested in hotel management must have 10th and 12th with a recognised board. There are various courses in India that offer bachelors degree, diploma courses and certain courses can also be done after graduation.

Bachelor courses

-Bachelor of Hotel Management

Advertisement

-Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Technology

-BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration

-BA in Hotel Management

-BBA in Hospitality, Travel and Tourism

Diploma courses

-Diploma in Hotel Management

-Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering Technology

-Diploma in Hospitality Management

-Diploma in Housekeeping

-Diploma in Aviation Hospitality and Travel Management

Higher education in hotel management

-Master of Hotel Management

-Master in Tourism and Hotel Management

-MBA in Hotel Management

-MBA in Hospitality Management

-MSc Tourism and Hospitality Management

Advertisement

-MBA Hospitality

Top hotel management colleges in India

As surveyed by College Dunia, the top 5 Indian colleges for hotel management are :-

-Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, New Delhi

-Institute of Hotel Management, Bangalore

-Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, Hyderabad

-Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition

-Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal

Top foreign universities

-Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne

-Cornell University

-Griffith University

Advertisement

-University of Nevada

-The University of Queensland

Career prospectus in hotel management

There are various job opportunities under hotel management. Below are list of opportunities surveyed by Careers 360:-

-Club management

-Hospital administration and catering

-Airline catering and cabin services

-Guest houses services

-Cruise ship hotel management

-Forest lodges

-Placement in hotel & catering institutes

-Catering departments- shipping companies, banks, armed forces, and railways

-Hotel & tourism associations

Top companies to work for

According to markethotels.in, below are the top hotels a person can work in:-

-Taj Hotels

-Ginger Hotels

-ITC Hotels

-Royal Orchid hotels

-Oberoi Hotels

-Shruti Hotels