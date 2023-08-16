Career Wise: Want to Make an Impact on The Environment? These Jobs Are Just For You

​ As the board exam results are announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

We all are aware that our planet is grappling with environmental challenges. Many activists are voicing their concerns to bring up more green jobs across the industry. There is an urgent need for sustainability and the role of young entrepreneurs in driving positive change has never been more critical. As countries join hands to reduce the impact of climate change, it is equally important for the masses to know about green entrepreneurship and how they can aid.

WHAT IS GREEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Green entrepreneurship refers to setting up and operating businesses that emphasize environmental sustainability and social responsibility. It is about devising innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues while creating profitable and impactful business ventures. Green entrepreneurship has emerged as a powerful avenue for young people to channel their creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit.

AVENUES AFTER GREEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Renewable Energy

The energy sector is undergoing a transformation, with a shift towards renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. Young entrepreneurs can play a significant role by developing innovative technologies that efficiently harness these resources.

Educational Qualification

Depending on the interest, a candidate can complete a degree, a certificate, or a short course in a specific area of renewable energy, such as solar, wind, bioenergy, or geothermal. An environmental studies degree or an engineering can also work for aspirants.

Responsibilities

Here are some of the responsibilities that a person must take care of while building a career in the renewable energy sector

— Recognise the potential to cut back on energy use

— Effectively present alternatives to the client

— Examine household appliances and make recommendations

— Look into other sources of energy keeping in mind the budget of the client

— Working with big brands to acquire green certifications

Salary

As per ambitiousbox.com, a renewable energy consultant in India ranges between Rs 4.0 Lakh to Rs 17.8 Lakh with an average annual salary of Rs 6.5 Lakh.

Sustainable Agriculture

With the growing demand for organic and locally sourced food, there is an emerging market for sustainable agriculture practices. Young entrepreneurs can explore vertical farming, hydroponics, urban gardening, etc., to address food security and reduce the carbon footprint of food production.

Educational Qualification

A bachelor’s degree in environmental science or environmental engineering, food science, agriculture, food sustainability, or a related field required is necessary. Additionally, students can also enroll in courses sponsored by National Centre For Organic And Natural Farming. Candidates should possess strong communication skills with a decent scientific and technical analysis understanding.

Responsibilities

The work and responsibilities depend upon the client and their demands.

— Performing data management, farm-level life cycle assessment (LCA), biogeochemical soil modeling, agricultural emissions modeling, and modeling of biogenic carbon are a few examples of analytical work.

— Assisting in the scientific and analytical planning of client deliverables

— Providing written and verbal responses to client calls and meetings regarding technical and scientific issues.

— Supporting the creation of final and interim customer deliverables.

Salary

According to ambitiousbox.com, the salary in India ranges between Rs 5.3 Lakh to Rs 41.6 Lakh.

Waste Management

The problem of waste disposal and management is a global challenge. The opportunities start with educating the public about the right methods to use and dispose of used plastic.

Educational Qualifications

Bachelor courses in waste and resource management, air pollution, and environment management can work. Some certificate courses on solid waste management, e-waste, recycling, or biomedical waste are a plus point.

Responsibilities

— Organize the facilities for garbage disposal, recycling, and collection

— Oversee personnel and waste management activities, assuring adherence to environmental requirements

— Support the creation of waste management strategies to reduce and mitigate waste

Salary

According to Leverage Edu, the starting salary in India ranges from Rs 1,80,0000 to Rs 2,10,0000 annually.

Climate-Tech

Technology has the power to drive environmental solutions. Youth can delve into climate-tech startups, focusing on areas like carbon capture, air quality monitoring, and climate adaptation technologies.

Education Qualification

To build a career in the climate industry, then an aspirant should pursue a bachelor’s degree in engineering, climate science, climatology, meteorology, or another related field.

Responsibilities

-Should have an understanding of the area working to innovate technology accordingly

-Knowledge of market trends that are budget friendly

-Making deliverables for clients that are cost-effective and fulfill the task

Salary

The salaries in the industry are competitive that depend upon the experience of the candidate.

As the world grapples with environmental issues, the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping a sustainable future is indispensable. Green entrepreneurship not only offers a pathway to addressing environmental challenges but also presents an exciting opportunity for youth to create profitable businesses that align with their values.