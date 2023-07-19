Career Wise: What Can you do With a Law Degree? Here are Some Career Opportunities for Law Graduates

​ As the board exam results are announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

With the changing times, there have been a lot of changes in every field. Students studying law after 12th or graduation also have many career options. Now a law student’s world is not limited to the courts only. If they wish, they can not only start their own firm but can also earn lakhs by becoming corporate lawyers. Apart from this, there is also an option to become a lecturer.

These days a large number of youths are making a career in law. You can study law after 12th or graduation. Common people of the nation these days have become very conscious about their rights these days and in such a situation, the demand for lawyers is increasing. To study law, you have to give CLAT exam. By passing the same, admission can be taken into National Law Universities.

All India Bar Exam

Five years after completing Class 12th or after three years of LLB course, one can make a career in advocacy. There are many options in this – BA LLB (BA LLB Course), BSc LLB (BSc LLB Course), BCom LLB, BCA LLB, and BBA LLB (BBA LLB Course). It is mandatory to give the All India Bar Exam before starting practice in court. Only after that, you can get registered with the Bar Council.

Career as a Lecturer

If after studying law, you do not want to go around the courts, then there is no need to worry. After LLB, you can become a lecturer by studying Masters and completing the LLM degree. With this, you can teach students of law in any law university. You can give a new direction to your future by making a career as a lecturer in a law college.

Cyber Lawyer

Cybercrime has increased a lot in the last few years. Vicious cybercriminals did not spare accounts ranging from universities, big hospitals to politicians. These crimes include online fraud, mobile cloning, social media account hacking, etc. Cyber lawyers are needed to advocate in such cases. Looking at the situation, their demand has increased. A cyber lawyer’s salary is also monumental.

