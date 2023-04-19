Career Wise: Why a Career in Law Has Immense Scope? Know Top Colleges, Job Opportunities

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Laws are in reality so important to lead a civilised existence. These become a norm in a society that wishes to prosper and create safe grounds for its people to grow. The evolving complexity of our lives in a multidimensional dynamic throws up a plethora of opportunities for individuals to mandatorily know and use the laws for this purpose. For young students aspiring to emerge as successful individuals in a society that needs an enabling environment, law is one such career option that one can pride in and also one that can surprise anyone with the number of avenues in this area.

A student stepping out to create a career ought to know that with the emergence of the National Law Schools, their world-class education, and their national and international campus placements each year, law indeed becomes a viable career choice. To note, law school graduates pursue very exciting career opportunities offered by Indian and international law firms, consulting and advisory companies, MNCs and corporate legal departments, Legal Process Outsourcing (LPOs), etc.

In the government sector, various rewarding options such as the civil services, or the legal departments are indeed attractive. By clearing the Public Service Commissions exams, a law graduate could become a judge as well. The more academically oriented national law school graduates have even joined the world’s best universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Oxford, and Yale for higher education.

Class 12 graduates can plan on a 5-year Integrated Programme offering degrees such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc. LLB, B.Com. LLB with specializion in civil law, tax laws, patent laws, criminal laws, international laws, labour laws, cyber law, etc.

The way forward is to plan on colleges that offer these programs through tests such as the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT), the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) with some other Prominent Law Entrance Exams: SLAT/LSAT/MH CET/CULEE.

CLAT is the gateway for National Law Universities (NLUs) where one can expect the best of exposure with regards to top-notch faculty giving world-class exposure to its students through debates, moots, and research. Extracurriculars such as sports and cultural events keep the flavour simmering at the campus. Internship opportunities are fantastic and placements for the well-deserving are also very attractive.

The CLAT test has a total of 150 questions and two hours to attempt them. It surely tests a student’s knowledge and aptitude in areas such as the English language, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. Negative marking is applicable as well. There are 23 NLUs in all with about 2700 seats and the elite can think of becoming alumni from the best law schools in the country such as National Law School of India University, Bangalore (NLSIU), NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad (NALSAR), National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU), The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata (WBNUJS), National Law University, Jodhpur (NLUJ) amongst others.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is meant for National Law University, Delhi with again 150 questions in areas of English language, logical reasoning and current affairs. There is no mathematics section. NLU Delhi, with just about 100 plus seats, is a very prestigious institution located in New Delhi, within the ambit of the Supreme Court, High Court, and top law firms. The Law School Admission Test (LSAT – India) to has similar areas of testing: Analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, reading comprehension. However, there is no GK or maths for LSAT.

Some prominent colleges that accept this score are Jindal Global Law School (Sonepat), University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (Dehradun), IFIM Law School, and VIT School of Law. The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) also includes similar testing areas of logical reasoning, legal reasoning, analytical reasoning, reading comprehension, general knowledge. One has to solve 60 questions in 60 minutes for 60 marks run. There is no negative marking.

Class 12 graduates can make exciting career options by becoming law graduate as a civil litigation lawyer who specializes in civil laws such as taxation laws, and excise laws. As a criminal lawyer one can specialise in criminal laws such as IPC, Evidence Act, and other penal laws. Government lawyers work for the government and in close coordination with the law enforcement. As legal advisors, you can offer consultancy to corporate firms, with regards to legal obligations, duties, and legal relations with other firms. Or, as a legal analyst you can analyse laws pertaining to the sphere of the company and its operation. Also, interestingly legal journalists cover crime news, legal proceedings in courts, arbitration courts, and international courts. The variety is indeed wide and the scope of remuneration too is lucrative.

It is indeed the opportune time for daring young Class 12 students who wish to pursue a rational and successful course in law and make careers out of their passion.

— Written by Prerna Chauhan, Senior Faculty, TIME Institute

