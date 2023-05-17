Career Wise: Why Learning Coding Can Give You An Edge Than Other Competitors?

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

The National Education Policy 2020 took into account the rising demand of coding among Indian students. The revised education policy proposes to impart the knowledge of coding from Class 6. It is no secret that one who has experience, degree or knowledge of coding has better opportunities than other competitors. Many educators say that coding is the future but multinational companies are hiring for many qualified coders at present, so how can coding be the future?

Advertisement

How Coding Can Be Helpful For Young Minds?

The knowledge of coding brings a touch of creativity in every aspect of a young mind. Speaking with News18.com the CEO of Coding Ninjas, Ankush Singla said “The benefits of learning how to code can be measured by the large number of job opportunities that are currently available to software developers and the chance to work with some of the biggest product-based companies in the world. Ankush Singla believe that learning code has the potential to promote personal growth and development by enhancing problem-solving skills, improving logical and analytical thinking and improve creativity across spheres.

Advertisement

Also Read: Now Learn Coding on Your Phone With Google’s ‘Grasshopper App’

Present Demand Of Coders And Software Developers Across World

Advertisement

Mr. Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad informed News18.com that at present, coders and software developers are in high demand. The demand for qualified person with requisite knowledge of software application has never been greater. Despite this growth, there is a shortage of skilled coders and developers, both in India and globally. This has resulted in increased competition for top talent, leading to higher salaries and better employment opportunities for experienced professionals says the founder of upGrad.

Advertisement

Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education highlighted a fact by the World Economic Forum where by 2025, machines will replace 80 million jobs while creating around 100 million new jobs in the IT industry. This will require individuals to acquire the necessary skills to align with industry expectations. The CEO of Jaro Education said various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, are experiencing a high demand for skilled coders and software developers. With the continuous adoption of technology and the expansion of the digital economy, the demand for proficient programmers is expected to further rise.

Also Read: Career-Wise: Launch Your Career for Success With Cloud Developer & Cloud Architect Jobs

What Multinational Companies Look When Hiring?

Advertisement

Tech giants like TCS and Wipro look for individuals with a strong domain or subject understanding. This could be through Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in computer science, software engineering, or related fields, as well as experience working on software development projects Mr. Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad.

Other skills that a professional should have according to the CEO of Jaro Education, Ranjita Raman, is problem solving approach with an ability to handle logically and systematically and develop innovative solutions to business challenges. Given the rapid pace of technological change, employers look for candidates who are committed to continuous learning and upskilling to keep up with the latest industry trends and developments.

According to Mr. Mayank Kumar some of the key skillsets that are in high demand in the industry include AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cloud Computing, DevOps, and other Agile methodologies. Candidates who have experience or training in these areas are often highly sought after by top tech companies. Additionally, candidates who can demonstrate agility; their ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies are highly valued by these companies.