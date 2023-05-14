Carpenter's Daughter Tops Class 12 Exams In Tamil Nadu, Aims To Be An Auditor

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th results on May 8. This year, about 8,03,385 candidates appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams, out of which 7.5 lakh students have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.03 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while boys recorded a 91.45 per cent success rate. The Tamil Nadu board Class 12 exam was topped by S Nandhini, a student from Dindigul.

The daughter of a carpenter, Nandhini secured 100 per cent marks in all subjects. She was studying in a government-aided school in her district. According to officials, Nandhini scored centum in subjects like Tamil, Economics, English, Accountancy, Commerce, and Computer Application and scored an overall 600 marks. As per reports, Nandini’s father always supported her to pursue her education.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage at 94.03%, Kanyakumari Top Performing District

“The result of Class XII has been declared. I scored 600/600 marks. This makes me very happy. My grandmother and teachers supported me. My father is a daily wage labourer but he never tried to stop me from studying. He told me that my education is my wealth and has encouraged me," Nandhini said in an interview with ANI.

While speaking to a local TV news channel, the elated girl said that she wants to become an auditor. A day after the state results were announced, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated Nandhini. He further announced that the state government will extend all support and help for her higher studies. Nandhini met the Chief Minister in Chennai on May 9 in his camp office, along with her parents.

Sharing a video from the meeting, CM Staling wrote, “The heights reached by those like Nandhini from humble background by their sheer hard work is the identity of our Tamil Nadu!"

Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage this year of 97.05 per cent. Those who secured a minimum of 35 per cent marks out of 100 in every subject have been declared passed. Students who have failed their Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams.