CAT 2023: All About The Examination Process, Important Dates And More

Getting admission into the most esteemed management institute in the country, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), is a dream for many aspirants. Students from IIMs, along with the ones from the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT), are offered some of the highest pay packages in the industry. Twelve students from IIM Indore received a package of Rs 1.14 crore per annum this year. Talking about IIM Kozhikode, an average annual package of Rs 43.9 lakh has been received by students here. If you are an IIM aspirant as well, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to get into this prestigious business school.

You must take the CAT exam to be considered for admission to IIM institutions. The CAT exam will be administered this year on November 26 in 155 cities. There will be three sessions for the CAT exam. IIM Lucknow is hosting CAT this year. The announcement states that the deadline for CAT 2023 registration is September 13.

This exam will be computer-based (CBT). Admit cards for this exam can be downloaded from October 25 to November 26. The result of the examination is likely to be declared in the second week of January next year. The registration fee for CAT is Rs 2,400 for general; and for OBC candidates and other categories, the fee is Rs 1200. The total duration of the CAT entrance exam will be 120 minutes.

Candidates applying for CAT 2023 should fulfil any one of the following conditions:

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage of marks.

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.