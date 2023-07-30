CAT 2023 Notification Released at iimcat.ac.in, Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has released the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in, today, July 30. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is in charge of conducting the entrance exam this year. The notification includes information on the CAT 2023 exam schedule in addition to the registration beginning and ending dates. The CAT 2023 test is scheduled to be held on November 26.

More than 2.5 lakh individuals are expected to enrol for the CAT 2023. In 2022, 2,22,184 applicants in all registered for the CAT. Common Admission Test is a prominent national-level entrance exam for admission to numerous management programmes throughout India, including prestigious institutes such as IIMs. Other notable colleges and educational institutions that offer MBA admissions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), also take CAT results into account.

The test will last two hours in accordance with the CAT format. The CAT 2023 will be broken down into three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and numerical aptitude. Candidates will receive three marks for each accurate response, but one point will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The IIMs have made a few minor changes to the CAT 2023 registration cost for this year. Candidates will be charged a higher fee to register for the CAT 2023. Instead of paying Rs 1,150 for registration, students who fall under the SC, ST, and PwD categories must now pay Rs 1,200. Students from other categories would have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,400 instead of Rs 2,300.

CAT 2023: eligibility criteria