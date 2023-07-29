CAT 2023 Notification To Release Soon At iimcat.as.in; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will shortly release the official announcement for the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2023. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled to be conducted by IIM Lucknow in the last week of November, according to the CAT 2023 convenor’s announcement.

Every year, more than 2 lakh applicants register for CAT 2023. Last year 2,22,184 applicants applied for the CAT 2023 in total. This test is used to reduce the pool of applicants for admission to business schools across the nation, including IIMs. As per the CAT exam format, the test will take three hours. Following the format from the previous year, the question paper will have three parts: verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning; and numerical aptitude.

IIM CAT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% overall or an equivalent CGPA. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Differently Able (DA)/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category should hold 45 percent.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps to follow

-Visit iimcat.ac.in the official website.

-Click on the registration link.

-Enter your details along with login credentials.

-Fill out the application.

-Pay the fee and upload the required documents.

-And then click on submit button.

IIM CAT 2023: IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

Notification date: July 31, 2023 for CAT 2023

Registration date: August 4, 2023 for CAT 2023

Application form last date: September 13, 2023

Form correction date: September 15, 2023

CAT admit card: October 26, 2023

CAT mock test: November 8, 2023

CAT 2023 date: November 26, 2023

This test was conducted at several exam centres across 150 cities in India. Candidates are advised that when completing the CAT registration form 2023 online, they can select several test cities in the order of their preferences.