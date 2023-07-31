CAT 2023 Registrations from Aug 2, Know Major Changes in IIM Entrance Exam This Year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow issued the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on its official portal at iimcat.ac.in on July 30. The exam is a gateway for students seeking admission to MBA programmes across the country. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will administer the common admission test.

CATE 2023: Change in Application Fees

The IIM Lucknow has changed the CAT 2023 registration fee this year. Students will have to pay a higher fee to enroll for the test. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories would have to pay Rs 1,200 as registration fees, rather than Rs 1,150. Whiles, those from other categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,400. It was Rs 2,300 last year.

It is to be noted that candidates will also be offered the option of choosing a test location in another city. The CAT 2023 will be held in 155 cities rather than 150 across the country. Candidates should rank their preferences when choosing six cities.

According to the official schedule, the online registration process for CAT 2023 will start at 10 am on August 2. The last date for candidates to apply for the entrance exam is at 5 pm on September 13. The admit cards for the common admission test will be released on October 25. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 and results will be declared tentatively in the second week of January 2024.

Students who have completed graduation with a minimum grade point average of 50 per cent or equivalent, are eligible to apply for CAT 2023. For those who fall under the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Differently Abled (DA)/Persons with Disability (PWD) categories, a minimum score of 45 per cent will be required for applying to the IIM entrance exam.