CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: One Set of Exams Doesn’t Define You, PM Modi Tells Students

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 today, May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the “exam warriors" and said not to be disheartened to students who believe they could have done better. “One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine," PM Modi told students. He also congratulated all the parents and teachers “for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters."

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!" he tweeted.

“I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters," he added. (sic)

As many as 93.12% of students have cleared the class 10 exams while 87.33% of students managed to pass the class 12 exams this year. Girls outperformed boys and JNV has been adjudged as the best performing institute in both class 10 and 12 results. Students who took the exam can access their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.