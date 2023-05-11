CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Board Says Results 'Shortly', Issues Security Pin for Digilocker

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a circular recently stating that Class 10 and 12 board exam results will be announced “shortly". The date and time of the results will be shared with students in advance. Students can check their CBSE results on the official website of the board-results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Other than that the results can be checked via DigiLocker, UMANG apps, IVRS, and SMS as well.

CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students’ DigiLocker accounts of Class 10, 12 students which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Students have to use their security pins, activate their accounts so that they can download their documents such as marksheets cum certificates and migration certificates.

Read | CBSE Board Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow? Fake Notice Goes Viral On Social Media

Advertisement

“The results of board exam 2023 will be declared shortly. The student wise security pin is being made available to schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate security pin to individual students," CBSE said in an official notice.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Steps for schools to download security pin for their students

Step 1: Visit the official link - cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login using LOC credentials.

Step 2: Select ‘Login as school’ from the dropdown menu

Step 3: On the left side of the panel, click on ‘Download PIN file’.

Step 4: A new screen will appear.

Step 5: Click on ‘Download security pin for Class 10 students’ and ‘Download security pin for Class 12 students’

CBSE instructed schools to share the security pin individually with the students in a safe manner after downloading the file. Schools should also download a user manual to guide students for accessing the Digilocker and share it with them.

Advertisement

The board added that Digilocker access has been extended to foreign CBSE students as well. Such students can access the locker and their documents by visiting the Digilocker portal, or through a face verification facility, or by creating a ticket on the official portal with the category “CBSE international student 2023".

The board also stated that schools have been made aware about the opening of Digilocker accounts for Class 10, 12 students every year by the board in collaboration with NeGD to provide digital academic accounts through its repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ after the result declaration.

CBSE introduced a 6-digit security pin to access the Digilocker account last year to keep the data of students safe and secure. Once the account is activated, students can download their documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section on the portal.