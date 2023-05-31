CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam registrations tomorrow, June 1. Students who want to appear for the exam will be able to fill out the form on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Through this exam, students will be able to re-attempt those subjects of CBSE Board 10th or 12th, in which they have got fewer marks or are unhappy with their scores. To appear in the CBSE supplementary exam 2023, candidates can fill out the form between June 1 and 15.

The CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be held in July this year. The exam was earlier called the compartment exam but has now been changed to supplementary exams. There has been no change in the eligibility criteria. Students who got fewer marks or failed in one or two subjects can give the supplementary exam.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Application fees

Along with filling out the supplementary exam form, students will have to deposit an application fee of Rs 300. Students from Nepal and other countries outside India will have to deposit Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 as application fees. Students who will not be able to apply by June 15, can register on June 16 to 17 with a late fee of Rs 300.

This year, the overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th class stands at 87.33 per cent while 10th, it is 93.12 per cent. CBSE had opened the re-evaluation and verification process for classes 10th and 12th from May 16. This process was initiated to provide a chance for students who are not satisfied with their marks to send their CBSE answer sheets for re-evaluation. “Only those candidates who apply for verification will be able to apply for obtaining photocopies of answer books of that/those subjects," the CBSE circular said.