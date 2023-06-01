CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: Submission of LOC Starts Today at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam registrations today, June 1 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The schools will be able to submit the list of candidates to the board for supplementary exams. Class 10 students can apply for a maximum of two subjects and class 12 students can apply for one subject for the supplementary exams.

The passing marks in the CBSE board exams are 33 per cent in each subject and overall. This year, the overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th class stands at 87.33 per cent while 10th, it is 93.12 per cent. CBSE had opened the re-evaluation and verification process for classes 10th and 12th from May 16.

Through this exam, students who have got fewer marks or are unhappy with their scores can improve their scores. The last date to fill out the form is June 15. The CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be held in July this year. The exam was earlier called the compartment exam but has now been changed to supplementary exams. There has been no change in the eligibility criteria. Students who got fewer marks or failed in one or two subjects can give the supplementary exam.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Schools can visit the official websites of CBSE — cbse.gov.in, or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the CBSE compartment exam link

Step 3 - Fill out the forms

Step 4 - Submit and download acknowledgement form for future use

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Application fees

Along with filling out the supplementary exam form, students will have to deposit an application fee of Rs 300. Students from Nepal and other countries outside India will have to deposit Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 as application fees. Students who will not be able to apply by June 15, can register on June 16 to 17 with a late fee of Rs 300.