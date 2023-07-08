CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Cards To Be Released On July 17 At cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the admit cards for students sitting for supplementary examination from July 17. Candidates can access them from the official website, cbse.gov.in. Applicants appearing for the supplementary board examination will be required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Following the past trends, the respective schools will be handing over the admit cards to students, days before the commencement of the CBSE supplementary examination. While collecting the CBSE admit card from school, students must carry a valid ID proof along with them.

The official notification from the CBSE read, “It is informed that the CBSE admit card will be release from July 17, 2023. All the students who have applied for the supplementary examinations 2023 can obtain or download the admit cards as per instructions." The school administration staff may request that appearing students acknowledge receipt of the CBSE admission card by signing it.

Advertisement

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link for school login.

Step 3- A new window will open which will ask for login credentials.

Step 4- Select class for the CBSE Supplementary 2023 examination. Enter the roll number of the student as well.

Step 5- This way the CBSE Supplementary exam admit card 2023 can be downloaded.