CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Practical Exam Dates Announced, to Begin on July 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for the supplementary practical exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12. According to the latest updates, the practical exams will be conducted from July 6 to 20. Students who will be appearing for class 10 and 12 practical exams can download the official notice from the main website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE published the datasheet for classes 10 and 12 supplementary examinations on June 1. The class 10 supplementary exam will start on July 17 and end on July 22 while the class 12 supplementary examination will be conducted on July 17. According to the timetable, the supplementary exam for both classes 10 and 12 will start at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class 12 or ‘Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class 10.

Step 3: A PDF file will open. Students can check their subject and the exam date.

Step 4: Download the CBSE supplementary exam 2023 schedule.