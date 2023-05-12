CBSE 10th Exam Result 2023: Check Past Year Pass Percentage Of Students

The CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2023 is released by the board. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results. CBSE has already released class 12th board results. CBSE Class 10th results can be checked from www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th result 2023, students will have to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID on the login window. This year the board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 10 on Tuesday, May 16. The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon, the board said.

About 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 this year. CBSE conducted the Class 10 exam between February 15 to March 21. While the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Along with the declaration of the CBSE result 2023, the board officials will also announce the pass percentages for each class.

CBSE 10th Exam Result 2023: Past Year Pass Percentage

Last year, CBSE conducted the board exams in two semesters, where the pass percentage for girls was 95.21%, showing a slight dip of 4% from 2021. The overall pass percentage for boys was 93.80%, with girls outperforming boys by 1.41%.

The year 2021 witnessed a remarkable performance by girl candidates in CBSE board exams, with a pass percentage of 99.24%. Class 10 students achieved the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.04%, while the overall pass percentage of boys was 98.89%.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had cancelled the board exams and introduced a substitute assessment test to evaluate the students. The overall pass percentage of boys was 90.14 per cent, while girls performed better with a pass percentage of 93.31 per cent, according to reports.

To check CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023, follow these steps:

1- Visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023."

2-Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

3-Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.