CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! 93.12% Pass CBSE Class 10 Results, Decrease in Pass Percentage

CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10th board results 2023 today, May 12. As many as 93.12% of students have cleared the exams. While last year 94.40% of students cleared the exam, this year 93.12% passed. This is a decrease of 1.28% from last year. Girls outperformed boys and JNV has topped as the best performing institute.

Students can access their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the UMANG app which is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It is available through SMS and DigiLocker app. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21.

After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of the mark sheet as well as ensure it is error-free. In case of any discrepancies, report to the respective school authorities or CBSE immediately. Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 10th marksheets which include the spelling of the name of the student, correct application number, subject names and spellings, total marks, and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks, school name, and personal details.

CBSE did not announce a merit list or toppers list this year for class 12 and is expected to follow the same for class 10 as well to avoid unhealthy competition. The merit lists were discontinued from 2020. To pass, students need to score 33 per cent overall. This means, students need not pass each term separately but collectively. Those who are unable to get the same will have a chance to appear for compartmental exams and apply for re-evaluation. The supplementary examination will be conducted in July.