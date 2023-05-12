CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! 93.12% Pass CBSE Class 10 Results, Decrease in Pass Percentage

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 14:52 IST
New Delhi, India
The CBSE Results for Class 12 and Class 10 2023 are declared, students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. The original scorecard is a vital document and is required for admission to various professional and undergraduate courses/educational streams. For Class 10 students, the marks scored by the candidate will be taken into account while deciding which stream they may choose. Students who have cleared their Class 10 board exams will have the option to opt for any stream- Arts, Science and Commerce…read more
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 results 2023. The board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 10 on Tuesday, May 16. The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon, the board said. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary examination…read more
To assist students in checking their CBSE Class 10 Results 2023, the board has made a plethora of resources available both online and offline. These resources have been designed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process for students to access their marks. The CBSE has made available various websites, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in, where students can easily check their results. In addition, there are several mobile applications that students can use to access their marksheets and other important documents related to their results. With these resources, CBSE is committed to providing students with a convenient and easy-to-use platform to access their results…read more
This year, the overall pass percentage of students is 93.12 percent which is slightly better than the previous year 91.10 percent in 2019 pre covid year. The Central Board Of Secondary Education has compared the 2023 results with that of 2019, pre- Covid era. In the results, girls have fared better than boys by 1.98 percent. In 2023, girls scored 94.25 percent while boys have scored 92.27 percent. On the other hand, in 2022, girls scored 95.21 percent and boys scored 93.80 percent. The scores released will help class 10th students, to opt for the stream…read more
Last year, CBSE conducted the board exams in two semesters, where the pass percentage for girls was 95.21%, showing a slight dip of 4% from 2021. The overall pass percentage for boys was 93.80%, with girls outperforming boys by 1.41%. The year 2021 witnessed a remarkable performance by girl candidates in CBSE board exams, with a pass percentage of 99.24%. Class 10 students achieved the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.04%, while the overall pass percentage of boys was 98.89%…read more
To clear the CBSE Board Exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. According to the board guidelines, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate in 5 or more subjects – meaning either 5 main subjects or 4 main subjects plus 1 optional. It is to be noted that students need to secure a passing score in both internal and external exams…read more
Apart from the official websites, CBSE has also provided students with other options to check their CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023. Students can also check their results through SMS facility, IVRS facility, and the Digilocker app…read more
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its notification has decided to hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2024, onwards, the board has said in an official notice. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024," it stated. This is the first time, when the examination body has declared the dates of examination a year ahead…read more
JNV- 99.14%
KV- 98%
Independent- 95.27%
CTSA- 93.86%
Govt Aided- 81.57%
Govt- 80.38%
The CBSE results for Class 12 and Class 10 2023 are declared, students must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. The original scorecard is a vital document and is required for admission to various professional and undergraduate courses/educational streams…read more
Girls pass percentage - 94.25%
Boys pass percentage - 92.27%
Transgender pass percentage - 90%
The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon.
The board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 10 on Tuesday, May 16.
90% and above - 195799
95% and above - 44297
Class 12 pass percentage - 87.33%
Class 10 pass percentage - 93.12%
While last year 107689 students or 5.14% of students who took the exam were placed in the compartment exam, this year the number has increased. A total of 6.22% of students or 134774 students have been placed in compartments this year.
JNV - 99.14%
KV - 98%
Independent - 95.27%
CTSA - 93.86%
Govt aided - 81.57%
Govt - 80.38%
While last year 94.40% of students cleared the exam, this year 93.12% passed. This is a decrease of 1.28% from last year.
Out of 2184117 students who registered for the exams, 2165805 students took the exam. As many as 2016779 students passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 93.12%.
Trivandrum - 99.91%
Bengaluru- 99.18%
Chennai - 99.14%
Ajmer - 97.27%
Pune - 96.92%
Trivandrum - 99.91%
Bengaluru- 99.18%
Chennai - 99.14%
Ajmer - 97.27%
Pune - 96.92%
Trivandrum - 99.91%
Bengaluru- 99.18%
Chennai - 99.14%
Ajmer - 97.27%
Pune - 96.92%
Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 10th marksheets which include the spelling of the name of the student, correct application number, subject names and spellings, total marks, and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks, school name, and personal details.
A student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects in the CBSE class 10 results 2023. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination. The board conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 21.
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. As per last year’s trends, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Those who want to obtain a photocopy of the mark sheet will have to pay Rs 700, while re-verification of the answer sheet will cost Rs 500. It must be noted that the fee paid for re-evaluation or any other service will not be refunded under any circumstances.
To access the scores or mark sheet from the main website, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit cards.
This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students is 87.33 per cent. Girls have again outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 per cent and boys scored 84.67 per cent. Trivandrum scored the highest with 99.91 per cent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh, and Delhi East.
CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10th board results 2023 today, May 12. As many as 93.12% of students have cleared the exams. While last year 94.40% of students cleared the exam, this year 93.12% passed. This is a decrease of 1.28% from last year. Girls outperformed boys and JNV has topped as the best performing institute.
Students can access their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the UMANG app which is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It is available through SMS and DigiLocker app. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21.
After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of the mark sheet as well as ensure it is error-free. In case of any discrepancies, report to the respective school authorities or CBSE immediately. Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 10th marksheets which include the spelling of the name of the student, correct application number, subject names and spellings, total marks, and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks, school name, and personal details.
CBSE did not announce a merit list or toppers list this year for class 12 and is expected to follow the same for class 10 as well to avoid unhealthy competition. The merit lists were discontinued from 2020. To pass, students need to score 33 per cent overall. This means, students need not pass each term separately but collectively. Those who are unable to get the same will have a chance to appear for compartmental exams and apply for re-evaluation. The supplementary examination will be conducted in July.